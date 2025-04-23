Flick's rotation strategy pays off as Barca beat Mallorca

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was delighted that his decision to rotate his side paid off as they kept their LaLiga title charge on track with a deserved 1-0 win over Mallorca on Tuesday thanks to a second-half goal by Dani Olmo.

With Saturday's Copa del Rey final against rivals Real Madrid around the corner, Flick made a bold decision to start with Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Pau Cubarsi and Frenkie De Jong on the bench and he was thrilled with his much-changed side's solid performance.

The win lifted treble-chasing Barca to 76 points at the top of the LaLiga standings with Real, who visit Getafe on Wednesday, seven points adrift with a game in hand.

"I think we played a good game, we had a lot of chances to score more goals and win by a larger margin, but I'm still happy," Flick told reporters.

"Their goalkeeper Leo Roman was really good and put on a show, we have to acknowledge that. Actually, everyone defended well for Mallorca today, they were really good and that makes our win even more important.

"I think we made fewer mistakes than in previous games and in general we were really good. It's my job (to rotate the squad), I have to do it at a time of the season that everyone is impacted by a relentless schedule. The next game is always the most important and that's how we will manage it."

They will face Real Madrid in Saturday's Copa del Rey final and Inter Milan in first leg of their Champions League semi-final next week without top-striker Robert Lewandowski, who will be sidelined for several weeks with a leg muscle injury.

After Saturday's Clasico in Seville, treble chasing Barca will face last-placed Valladolid before hosting Real in a LaLiga clash that could decide the title on May 11.

"Barça and Real Madrid are great teams and it is normal that titles are decided between the best teams. We have two more games against them and we want to win the cup and the league and we have to beat them. It won't be easy but we have to be focused on them," Flick said.