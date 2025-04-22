18 Pakistanis run for glory in Boston Marathon

Thirteen of the 18 Pakistani participants completed the course in less than four hours

Topline Amin Mukatay, a young participant from Karachi, covered the distance in two hours and 48 minutes and remained on top among Pakistanis

Another Karachiite, Abdur Rehman, reached the finish line in two hours and 51 minutes

Pakistan's Sara Lodhi took three hours and 24 minutes to complete the course and won applause

BOSTON (Dunya News) – The recently held 129th Boston Marathon captured wide attention and several Pakistanis made it big at the event.

Thirteen of the 18 Pakistani participants completed the course in less than four hours, keeping the national flag aloft.

Amin Mukatay, a young participant who hails from Karachi, covered the distance in two hours and 48 minutes and remained on top among Pakistanis. He competed at Boston course, which is known for its daunting Heartbreak Hill segment.

“Heartbreak Hill couldn’t break my heart,” an elated Mukaty posted on his Instagram account.

“The Boston Marathon tested my limits but I rose to the challenge. Proud to represent Pakistan on world stage,” he said.

Another Karachiite, Abdur Rehman, reached the finish line in two hours and 51 minutes. He described the achievement as the best race of his life.

Pakistan’s Sara Lodhi took three hours and 24 minutes to complete the course and won applause.

Sharing an emotional message, she said: “I would like my daughters to see no dream is impossible for women.”

Six-star finishers – Danish Elahi, Adnan Gandhi, Hira Diwan, Jamal Khan, Yasra Bokhari and Nizar Nayani – had the honour of completing six top-rated marathon events.

Dr Salman Khan completed the course for the fifth time and is already a ‘star finisher’. He said it’s a matter of achievement that more and more Pakistanis were competing in such events in highly challenging environment.

The Boston Marathon has been a star attraction for athletes since 1897 and is considered a prestigious event.

According to a report, around 30,000 participants from around the globe competed in 2025.

