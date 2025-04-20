'Idiot' Norris says he let down himself and McLaren

Sports Sports 'Idiot' Norris says he let down himself and McLaren

"Makes sense. I agree with it. Should be fighting for pole," he said after qualifying 10th at Jeddah

Follow on Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 14:32:08 PKT

JEDDAH (Reuters) – McLaren's Formula One leader Lando Norris called himself an idiot after crashing in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, and he stuck by the self-criticism when talking to reporters afterwards.

"Makes sense. I agree with it. Should be fighting for pole," the unhurt driver said after qualifying 10th at Jeddah's Corniche circuit.

"I shunted so I'm not going to be proud, I'm not going to be happy. I have let myself down and let the team down," said Norris, blaming himself for "silly risks" he did not need to take.

Australian team mate and title rival Oscar Piastri, three points behind in the standings, will line up on the front row instead on Sunday, alongside Red Bull's polesitter Max Verstappen.

"I don't know what happened. I need to look into it all. Just a mistake I guess, I was pretty comfortable and happy until then," said Norris after smashing into the wall at the exit to turn four.

"It has made my life and everyone in the team's much harder because everyone has a big job to try and fix everything."

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, whose team are leading the standings after three wins in four races, suggested Sunday could bring some sort of redemption for his British driver.

"It will probably be a one-stop race, but with the high likelihood of safety cars around here," he told Sky Sports television.

"So just focus on the race, do the best we can, and see if we can get him further up the grid. He'll certainly be faster than he qualified."