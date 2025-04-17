Inter Milan reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

Sports Sports Inter Milan reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

Eric Dier headed in the equalizer on the night

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 15:33:12 PKT

Milan (AP) — Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard scored against his old club to help Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw against the German team on Wednesday, sending the Nerazzurri through to the Champions League semifinals 4-3 on aggregate.

It was Pavard’s first goal for Inter, after the France international joined from Bayern in 2023.

“There’s certainly a lot of emotions as it’s my first goal, moreover it’s at San Siro,” said Pavard, who last scored almost exactly two years ago to the day. “So there were a lot of emotions but I had to stay in the match, I couldn’t think of the goal, I had to remain focused.”

Harry Kane had leveled the quarterfinal early in the second half but Inter swiftly turned the game around with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Pavard on a blustery night in Milan.

Eric Dier headed in the equalizer on the night, in the 76th minute, to set up a nervy finale.