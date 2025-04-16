Real Madrid needs another comeback for the ages to advance in the Champions League

Sports Sports Real Madrid needs another comeback for the ages to advance in the Champions League

The record 15-time European champions are staring at a 3-0 deficit to Arsenal

Follow on Published On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 15:22:22 PKT

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid, a team known and feared for producing epic Champions League comebacks, needs to deliver its biggest one yet to keep its title defense alive on Wednesday.

The record 15-time European champions are staring at a 3-0 deficit to Arsenal heading into the second leg of the quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

A semifinal matchup with Paris Saint-Germain awaits the winner and Arsenal is the big favorite to advance, mainly thanks to a pair of stunning direct free kicks from Declan Rice in the first leg in London last week.

Only four times has a home team erased a first-leg deficit of three goals or more in the Champions League era, according to UEFA.

Never count out Madrid, though. Especially in a competition the Spanish club has made its own.

It was in the atmospheric Bernabeu that Madrid scored goals in the 90th and 91st minutes — both by Rodrygo — to force extra time before completing an extraordinary come-from-behind win over Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals in 2022. In that same season, Madrid had already fought back from a first-leg deficit to oust PSG in the round of 16 and scored two late goals at home to see off Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

