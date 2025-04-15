Bournemouth beat Fulham to boost European hopes

Bournemouth registered a 1-0 Premier League victory over fellow European hopefuls Fulham on Monday.

Published On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 07:39:45 PKT

BOURNEMOUTH (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Antoine Semenyo struck in the first minute as Bournemouth boosted their hopes of qualifying for continental competition with a 1-0 Premier League victory over fellow European hopefuls Fulham on Monday.

Forward Semenyo clinically pounced on an early error from Cottagers captain Antonee Robinson to claim his 10th goal of the season and earn the Cherries a first win in seven league games.

Evanilson went close to doubling the hosts' lead when he struck the woodwork before Andoni Iraola's men hung on to climb to eighth -- above their opponents and Brighton on goal difference.

Ryan Sessegnon squandered the best of Fulham's chances to equalise -- heading straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half.

Bournemouth had taken just two points from a possible 18 during a dramatic drop-off in form since going fifth with a 3-1 success at Southampton on February 15.

But they were ahead inside a minute against their London opponents.

Alex Scott led the counter attack following a loose pass from Timothy Castagne and, after Robinson's mistake, Semenyo nipped in to cut inside Joachim Andersen and curl the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Evanilson rattled the crossbar from close range in the 16th minute while Fulham also looked dangerous going forward during an entertaining first half.

Bournemouth boss Iraola brought on Illia Zabarnyi for Marcos Senesi at half-time and his side nearly doubled their lead 10 minutes after the re-start, when the legs of goalkeeper Bernd Leno denied Tyler Adams.

Fulham manager Silva made three changes, bringing on Tom Cairney, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez, with Sessegnon, Sander Berge and Rodrigo Muiz withdrawn.

Bournemouth stopper Kepa clawed away an Alex Iwobi effort and comfortably saved from Sasa Lukic as the visitors pushed for a leveller.

At the other end, VAR deemed Leno got fingertips to the ball when Evanilson went down in the box seeking a penalty, 10 minutes from time.

The hosts comfortably held on during seven minutes of added time to claim an overdue victory - their first at home since thrashing Nottingham Forest 5-0 in January - and put their European push back on track.

"All season long we have been grinding and beating the top six teams," Bournemouth goalscorer Semenyo told Sky Sports.

"This little phase we are going through, losing and drawing, every team goes through that but that is why this win is so important.

"I feel like what we have done this year we do definitely deserve the European places."

