Juventus manager Tudor uninterested in calculations in season run-in

Follow on Published On: Fri, 11 Apr 2025 21:50:21 PKT

(Reuters) - Juventus have seven Serie A games left in which to secure a Champions League spot for next season, but the players must remain focussed on each game and not on calculations, manager Igor Tudor said on Friday.

Tudor's side are fifth in the standings, which may be enough depending on Italy's UEFA ranking, but with just six points separating third place and eighth, the manager was asked if this has an impact on how they approach the remaining matches.

"For me it doesn't change anything, for those who make calculations, journalists and fans, it's only right that they have fun with it, it's fascinating," Tudor told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game with Lecce.

"Tomorrow is another battle, we try to do the right things from a tactical point of view and then you focus on the next training session.

"There is no other way to do it, these are useless calculations which don't give you anything, they only detract."

Tudor was appointed last month to replace Thiago Motta, and Juventus have beaten Genoa and drawn with AS Roma since then, but the manager is not concerned with what might have been, had he arrived sooner.

"I haven't asked myself anything, I don't look at the past," Tudor said.

"The past and the future count for little. I'm happy because I found guys with a desire to do well and improve, this has been my good fortune.

"Their response surprised me positively, they are the ones who make the difference. We coaches are important, but their response is the key."