PSG survive scare against Dunkerque to reach French Cup final

PSG came from two goals down to beat second-tier outsiders Dunkerque 4-2.

LILLE (France) (AFP) – Holders Paris Saint-Germain survived a major scare by coming from two goals down to beat second-tier outsiders Dunkerque 4-2 in the semi-finals of the French Cup on Tuesday, sealing their place in next month's final.

Ousmane Dembele scored twice on the night for PSG to take his tally for the season to 32 goals in all competitions, while captain Marquinhos and Desire Doue also found the net for the capital side in a game played in Lille.

In the final at the Stade de France on May 24, PSG will face the winners of Wednesday's second last-four tie between Reims and fourth-division Cannes.

Dunkerque, who are fifth in Ligue 2 and were playing in their first French Cup semi-final in 96 years, had been dreaming of pulling off one of the competition's all-time great shocks as they found themselves 2-0 up against PSG after 27 minutes.

Having already eliminated three top-flight teams on their run to the last four, Dunkerque went ahead in the seventh minute when a free-kick from the left was headed on by Alec Georgen for Vincent Sasso to score via the underside of the crossbar.

They doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark as PSG were undone by a route-one approach, Gaetan Courtet heading on a long kick by the goalkeeper for Saudi Arabian winger Muhanad Al-Saad to run through and finish.

The Dunkerque fans, who had made the trip to Lille from the North Sea port city to watch the game because the club's own stadium was not deemed suitable for the occasion, could probably not believe what they were witnessing.

However, PSG launched their comeback bid as Achraf Hakimi cut the ball back for Dembele to lash in on the stroke of half-time.

They equalised three minutes after the restart when Marquinhos headed in a Dembele cross following a short corner, although Dunkerque were left furious as they felt the officials were wrong to award a corner in the first place.

Naatan Skytta almost headed the second-tier side back in front moments later, but instead new France international Doue played a one-two with Bradley Barcola before scoring with a deflected shot just past the hour mark.

With Dunkerque committing players forward, Dembele then burst clear to make it 4-2 deep in injury time.

Luis Enrique's PSG side will be confirmed as Ligue 1 champions on Saturday if they avoid defeat at home to Angers.

The Parisians then face Aston Villa next Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

