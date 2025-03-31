Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide

Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message, wishing peace and happiness for all.

Mon, 31 Mar 2025 08:47:55 PKT

RIYADH (Web Desk) – Global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo extended warm Eidul Fitr greetings to Muslims around the world.



"Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed Eid Mubarak! May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness to you and your loved ones," he wrote.

The Al Nassr football club star also shared a picture of himself wearing traditional Saudi attire, which was widely appreciated by fans worldwide.

Ronaldo’s gesture was praised by millions, with many considering it a sign of his respect for Islamic culture.