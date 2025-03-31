In-focus

Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide

RIYADH (Web Desk) – Global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo extended warm Eidul Fitr greetings to Muslims around the world.

Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message, wishing peace and happiness for all.

"Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed Eid Mubarak! May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness to you and your loved ones," he wrote.

 

The Al Nassr football club star also shared a picture of himself wearing traditional Saudi attire, which was widely appreciated by fans worldwide.

Ronaldo’s gesture was praised by millions, with many considering it a sign of his respect for Islamic culture. 

