Barca bolster Liga title bid by winning match they didn't want to play

Barcelona swept to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Osasuna in the La Liga on Thursday.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 08:19:15 PKT

BARCELONA (AFP) – Barcelona swept to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Osasuna to move three points clear at the top of La Liga despite their discontent at having to play their match on Thursday.

The Catalans' appeal against the rescheduling of this game was rejected but Hansi Flick's side, unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions, still made light work of Osasuna, 14th.

Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo netted in the first half with Robert Lewandowski on target after the break.

Barca were without key winger Raphinha as he played for Brazil on Wednesday in South America in World Cup qualifying but cruised at the Olympic stadium regardless.

Flick was happy with the victory but said an injury to Olmo meant it came at a cost.

"We have three points more but we paid a really high price with the injury of Dani," Flick told reporters.

"We don't know how long he will be out but if it's two weeks, he'll miss a lot of games and if it's three weeks even more."

The match was originally due to be played on March 8 but was postponed after a Barcelona club doctor died.

Some players, including France's Jules Kounde, played 120 minutes on Sunday for their countries before returning for the game.

"It's a lack of respect to the club to select this date," Kounde told DAZN.

"We're not machines and to play our game and give the fans what we want, we need rest."

Flick put veteran striker Lewandowski on the bench, deploying Torres in his place to excellent effect.

"Every game is a final, so today's was a final, it was important for us," Torres told DAZN.

Barcelona controlled the game from the start, taking the lead through Torres after 11 minutes.

Frenkie de Jong led the way as Barcelona moved the ball around smartly, with Alejandro Balde receiving it on the left.

The full-back, in fine form, sent a dangerous low ball into the six-yard box where Torres darted in to stab home.

The Spaniard should have added a second when teenage star Lamine Yamal clipped a fine ball over the top for him but Sergio Herrera saved well.

The goalkeeper brought down Dani Olmo to concede a penalty for Barcelona's second midway through the first half.

Herrera saved Olmo's spot kick, low to his right, but a re-take was ordered after an Osasuna player encroached, and this time the playmaker made no mistake.

'ROLLED OVER US'

Olmo was taken off hurt a few minutes later, with Flick angry on the sidelines at the situation, as Barca face an intense run of nine games in 28 days across all competitions, starting with this victory.

Torres whipped a free-kick against the crossbar with Barcelona remaining dominant, as midfield maestro Pedri Gonzalez controlled the game.

The second half was a low key affair as Barcelona were content with their lead, until Lewandowski came on for Torres, hungry to get in on the action.

The veteran Polish striker nodded home from Fermin Lopez's cross at the end of a quick break to extend Barca's lead and his own at the top of Spain's scoring charts with 23 league goals.

Barcelona's win helped them put daylight between themselves and champions Real Madrid, while Atletico, third, are seven points behind.

Barca host Girona on Sunday in a Catalan derby, while Atletico visit Espanyol and Real Madrid welcome Leganes on Saturday.

Vicente Moreno's Osasuna are without a win in their last seven games across all competitions.

"We're not doing well, for a long time we've been down in the dumps," said Osasuna's Ruben Garcia.

"We faced a team that rolled over the top of us, we have to recognise that and try to do better."

