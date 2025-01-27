'Lucky star' guides Ogier to record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally

GAP (France) (AFP) – French driver Sebastien Ogier said he followed "my lucky star" to a record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday.

The 41-year-old locally-born eight-time former world champion took the season-opener he first won in 2009 with his Welsh Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans in second.

Ogier, who once again is only competing part-time this season, took the lead in the event steeped in motorsport history on Friday afternoon.

On the roads he knows like the back of his hand, Ogier completed his perfect 10 with a near 20sec cushion over Evans to cement his status as the master of Monte Carlo.

"I don't know where to start, what a weekend!" Ogier said.

"I think I have my lucky star with me this weekend. It was my uncle who we lost one year ago.

"I am sure he was bringing me everything and this one is for him."

Ogier said he was unsure whether he would be back in 2026 to try and notch up an 11th win in the foothills of the Alps.

"I have no idea if it is my last one now. It would be a good place to stop."

Ogier's countryman Adrien Fourmaux, behind the wheel of a Hyundai, completed the podium.

The WRC season moves on to Sweden next month with Ogier topping the fledgling standings on 33 points from Evans on 26 and Fourmaux six points further adrift.

Defending world champion Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) had a quiet start to the defence of his title, finishing sixth on Sunday.

"It is what it is. We're gonna learn from it and look forward to Sweden," said the bespectacled Belgian.

Kalle Rovanpera, champion in 2022 and 2023, took a semi-sabbatical last season, although he still won four of the seven rallies he took part in.

"Disappointing weekend for sure, not the result we wanted," shrugged the Finn who came in fourth.

"Let's see in Sweden if we can remember how to drive a rally car or not," he added.

