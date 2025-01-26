'You pay my bills' and 'kick him out': Australian Open storylines

Djokovic refused to talk to press after a presenter called him a "has-been" and said: "Kick him out"

MELBOURNE (AFP) – The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, ends on Sunday when defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev for the men's title.

AFP looks back on five memorable storylines from the past two weeks in Melbourne:

Djokovic courts controversy

Novak Djokovic refused to do post-match on-court interviews after a leading Australian television presenter called him a "has-been" and said: "Kick him out."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion labelled the comments "insulting and offensive" to him and Serbian fans.

The row soon blew over when broadcaster Tony Jones apologised, saying it had been "banter".

Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 11th Melbourne title ended in anti-climax when he retired injured from his semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

He was booed out of Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic said on the eve of the tournament that he was "poisoned" by lead and mercury in his food while held at a Melbourne hotel in 2022 before his deportation.

Collins is pantomime villain

Danielle Collins sarcastically thanked hecklers in the crowd for "paying my bills" after she defeated home player Destanee Aiava in three tense sets.

The 31-year-old American also blew kisses to the fiercely partisan crowd, cupped her ear and pointed to her backside.

"Bring it on. All I have to say is seriously, good luck trying to get under the skin of somebody that really doesn't care," she said.

Collins was booed in and out of the arena in losing in the third round to eventual champion Madison Keys.

Teenage kicks

Remember the names: Learner Tien, Joao Fonseca and Jakub Mensik.

The teenage trio gave a glimpse of a bright future in men's tennis as each defeated a top-10 player.

The 19-year-old American Tien went the furthest of the three in becoming the youngest man to reach the last 16 in Melbourne since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

He stunned last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev in five sets in a late-night epic in the second round.

Brazilian Fonseca, 18, dumped out ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the first round.

Mensik, a 19-year-old Czech, stunned sixth seed Casper Ruud in the second round.

Lucky, lucky loser

Eva Lys had her bags packed and flight booked, having lost in qualifying.

But the 128th-ranked German hung about in the hope that a player would withdraw from the main draw, and Anna Kalinskaya did just that, giving Lys a lifeline.

The 23-year-old had just 10 minutes to get ready for her first-round match and still won it, going on to win twice more.

Lys was the first women's "lucky loser" to reach the fourth round since the event moved to Melbourne Park in 1988.

She was thrashed by Iga Swiatek but it was still "the nicest week in my life" and she departed $420,000 richer for her efforts. Her total career earnings to that point had been $798,000.

Happy couple

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina will always remember the super Saturday in which both players stunned opponents ranked fourth in the world to reach the last 16.

The 38-year-old Frenchman Monfils beat Taylor Fritz, then on the same Margaret Court Arena he watched as his Ukrainian wife did the same to Jasmine Paolini.

"I warmed up the court for her," joked Monfils.

Svitolina said: "It's really a great day for us today, beating top-four players and playing great tennis."