Charlotte FC transfers F Karol Swiderski to Greek team

Swiderski, 28, scored 28 goals in 71 matches (66 starts) over Charlotte's first three seasons

Fri, 24 Jan 2025

(Reuters) - Charlotte FC transferred forward Karol Swiderski to Panathinaikos FC, the MLS team announced Thursday.

Charlotte reportedly received around $2 million in the transaction from the Super League side in Greece.

Swiderski, 28, scored 28 goals in 71 matches (66 starts) over Charlotte's first three seasons as an MLS franchise. He also had 12 assists.

Across all competitions, Swiderski had a club-record 32 goals in 85 games.

"Karol was our club's first Designated Player and his successes on the pitch played a big part in how we've established ourselves in this league over the last three seasons," Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement. "He helped us earn back-to-back playoff appearances and always gave everything he had when wearing the Charlotte shirt.

"We thank him for his contributions to Charlotte FC and wish him and his family well in their return to Greece and throughout the rest of his career."

Swiderski had 10 goals and six assists in 2022 and followed up with 12 goals and four assists in 2023. Last season, he was loaned to Italian side Hellas Verona for half the season before returning to Charlotte and compiling six goals and two assists in 10 games (eight starts).

Swiderski scored one playoff goal in three matches last season.