Arsenal on course for last 16 after beating Dinamo

Arsenal moved closer to Champions League last 16 with 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb.

LONDON (AFP) – Arsenal moved within touching distance of the Champions League last 16 after Declan Rice's goal in just 106 seconds inspired their 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's side raced into the lead in their penultimate league phase fixture thanks to Rice's clinical finish.

Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard netted in the second half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal climbed to third place in the standings.

Arsenal have won five of their seven league phase matches, losing just once, and are almost certain to finish in the top eight, which secures automatic qualification for the last 16.

The north Londoners, who have never won the Champions League, travel to Girona for their last match in the league phase next week knowing a point will guarantee a top-eight berth.

With Arsenal holding a three-point lead over a group of teams below eighth place, even a defeat could still send them through given their superior goal difference.

This was a much-needed victory for Arsenal after last weekend's disappointing 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, in which the Gunners blew a two-goal lead to dent their Premier League title hopes.

Arsenal have won just two of their last six games in all competitions and moving to the brink of the Champions League last 16 is a welcome boost following their FA Cup exit against 10-man Manchester United and League Cup semi-final first leg loss to Newcastle.

Arteta had urged his players to take advantage of their "strong position" in the league phase by winning on home turf against a Dinamo team fighting to secure a place in the knockout stage play-offs.

They rose to the challenge as Arteta's decision to play Jakub Kiwior in central defence in the absence of the injured William Saliba was rewarded.

HAVERTZ STRIKES

Jurrien Timber had struggled in the heart of Arteta's defence in the Villa game, but Kiwior was more comfortable alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal made a flying start in the second minute as Gabriel Martinelli surged down the left flank and crossed towards Havertz, whose cushioned pass was lashed home by Rice from 10 yards.

The Gunners' quickest Champions League goal since 2014 provoked an angry response from Dinamo fans, with Rice pelted with plastic cups when he took a corner moments after his opener.

Rice was unfazed and his goal-bound drive was blocked by Dinamo captain Arijan Ademi before Gabriel headed just wide from Odegaard's corner.

Gabriel screamed in frustration after that miss and Arteta looked equally vexed when Havertz headed woefully wide from another good opportunity.

Croatian champions Dinamo, managed by former Italy World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, barely got out of their own half for long periods.

Odegaard and Raheem Sterling combined to set up Martinelli but the Brazilian's 20-yard drive was too close to Dinamo keeper Ivan Nevistic.

With Arsenal struggling to deliver the knockout blow, Ethan Nwaneri replaced Sterling as the teenage forward returned from a four-game injury absence.

Havertz finally put the result beyond doubt in the 66th minute, rising to meet Martinelli's pin-point cross with a glancing header from 12 yards.

After Havertz's wife was sent death threats following his penalty shoot-out miss against Manchester United, the striker is beginning to work his way back into favour among Arsenal fans.

The much-maligned German's second goal in his last two games took him to 14 in all competitions this season.

Odegaard wrapped up the comfortable victory in stoppage-time with a cool finish from Leandro Trossard's cross.

