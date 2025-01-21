Toronto FC sign GK Luka Gavran to extension

(Reuters) - Toronto FC on Monday extended goalkeeper Luka Gavran's contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

The 24-year-old Canadian has recorded four clean sheets in 17 matches across all competitions since being drafted in the second round in 2022.

"We are very happy to secure Luka's contract extension at this time," general manager Jason Hernandez said. "As one of our motivated young Canadian talents, we envision Luka continuing to grow within our environment and eventually earning opportunities in international football.

"We look forward to collaborating with Luka and supporting him in reaching his full potential."

Toronto opens its first season under coach Robin Fraser on Feb. 22 at D.C. United.