Inter Miami acquire Venezuelan M Telasco Segovia

Segovia has one goal in eight appearances for Venezuela

(Reuters) - Inter Miami CF acquired Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia from Portugal's Casa Pia AC on Friday.

Segovia, 21, is under contract through the 2029 MLS season.

He has recorded nine goals and 20 assists in 108 matches in Venezuela (Deportivo Lara), Italy (Sampdoria) and Portugal.

"We're excited to sign a promising young midfielder like Telasco Segovia," Inter Miami president of football operations Raúl Sanllehi said. "He will provide us quality depth in midfield, which will be key for a 2025 season in which Inter Miami will be competing in several tournaments both domestically and internationally."

"I'm happy to be at a great club like Inter Miami. I arrive with aspirations of helping the team win several titles, contributing both offensively and defensively," Segovia said.

"I am looking to exploit my potential and continue growing in this great institution and in this highly competitive league that MLS is. It is a dream to be here and I'm excited to achieve great things with Inter Miami."

The reigning Supporters' Shield winners open the MLS regular season on Feb. 22 against New York City FC.