Imperious Gauff rolls past Fernandez into Australian Open last 16

The American world number three eased to a 6-4, 6-2 third-round win against 30th seed from Canada

Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 15:22:56 PKT

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Coco Gauff extended her unblemished start to the season with a straight-sets win over Leylah Fernandez on Friday to roll into the second week of the Australian Open.

The American world number three, one of the favourites for the Melbourne title, eased to a 6-4, 6-2 third-round win on Rod Laver Arena against the 30th seed from Canada.

Gauff is yet to drop a set this season in eight matches having won all five of her singles at the season-opening United Cup, including a 6-3, 6-2 win over Fernandez which was the pair's only previous clash.

"I think it was harder because she knew what to expect, and I definitely think she played a little bit different today than at the United Cup," said Gauff, who is on an overall 12-match winning streak.

"Leylah is a great competitor, great player, great person so I knew today was going to be a tough match regardless of the result a couple of weeks ago."

Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semi-final last year, her best Melbourne Park performance to date.

She is drawn to meet the world number one and double defending champion at the same stage this year.

Before that the 20-year-old will face Belinda Bencic, who advanced when Naomi Osaka retired injured, for a place in the quarter-finals.

World number 29 Fernandez, the losing finalist in the 2021 US Open, was in the third round in Melbourne for the first time and found the precision of Gauff hard to handle.

The American stepped on the gas midway through the first set, breaking Fernandez to love.

A double break at the start of the second put Gauff in control, but serving at 3-0 she coughed up a pair of double faults to allow Fernandez a break back and a lifeline.

If Fernandez sensed a door opening, then Gauff immediately slammed it shut, breaking again for 4-1.

Serving for the match at 5-2, Gauff unleashed two searing backhand winners – one down the line and one across court – and sealed victory with an unreturnable lob in 1hr 16min.