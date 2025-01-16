Inter drop points in 2-2 home draw against Bologna

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) - Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday, with the visitors snapping Simone Inzaghi's side's six-game winning run.

Bologna took a shock lead after 15 minutes when forward Santiago Castro deflected the ball into the net from close range before the hosts fired back four minutes later through defender Denzel Dumfries from a rebound.

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead in first-half stoppage time with a superb shot into the roof of the net, but Emil Holm levelled for Bologna in the 64th minute after his low strike deflected off Inter's Nicolo Barella and bounced in off a post.

Inter, who last week lost the Italian Super Cup final against AC Milan, remained second in the standings on 44 points, and trail leaders Napoli by three points.

They still have a game in hand after their December fixture at Fiorentina was suspended when midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed before undergoing heart surgery.

Champions League side Bologna, also with a game in hand, are eighth on 30 points.

Inter last dropped points in the league when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Napoli on Nov. 10.

The visitors were off to a quick start thanks to Castro, who provided the last touch after Bologna midfielder Nikola Moro unleashed a shot from outside of the box.

Inter were even quicker to respond, with Dumfries scoring low inside the far post in the 19th minute.

Marcus Thuram recovered the ball on the halfway line before leaving it inside the box for Federico Dimarco, who forced Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski into a terrific save before the Dutch defender netted on a follow-up.Martinez put Inter up 2-1 just before the interval from Dimarco's neat horizontal pass from the left flank that the Argentine striker netted with first touch.

The hosts were deservedly leading at the break but slowed down their pace significantly after the restart.

After Bologna's Sweden defender Holm equalised, Inter struggled to threaten Skorupski for another goal and ended up settling for a draw.

Inter host 14th-placed Empoli on Sunday ahead of their trip to Sparta Prague in the Champions League next Wednesday.

Bologna next host bottom side Monza on Saturday before welcoming Borussia Dortmund in Europe's elite club competition on Tuesday.