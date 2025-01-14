Rapids sign D Michael Edwards to new contract

(Reuters) - The Colorado Rapids signed defender Michael Edwards to a new contract for 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Edwards, 24, made his MLS debut in 2024 and contributed one goal in four matches (two starts).

"Michael is a player who has progressed through our system, gaining experience with both the First Team and Rapids 2, and we believe he has the qualities to contribute at a high level," Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a news release Monday.

"Our hope is that Michael can take the next step in his career here in Colorado and become an important piece among our group of central defenders."

Edwards has also featured in two U.S. Open Cup matches and played a key role for Rapids 2 over the past three seasons, registering 39 MLS NEXT Pro appearances and contributing two goals and one assist.