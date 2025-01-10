Minnesota United re-sign veteran M Wil Trapp for 2025

The deal includes a 2026 club option for Trapp, who is heading into his fifth season with the club

(Reuters) - Minnesota United FC re-signed veteran midfielder Wil Trapp for the 2025 season on Thursday.

The deal includes a 2026 club option for Trapp, who is heading into his fifth season with the club. He has eclipsed 2,000 minutes in each of the past four campaigns with the Loons.

"Wil is a leader at Minnesota United, and his presence and impact to our team -- on and off the pitch -- is important," said chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to Wil's continued work ethic and leadership within our team and we are excited to see those attributes in action next season."

Trapp, who turns 32 next week, has four goals and 26 assists in 321 MLS matches (305 starts) with the Columbus Crew (2013-19), Inter Miami CF (2020) and Minnesota. He was an MLS All-Star in 2016.

MNUFC opens the 2025 regular season on Feb. 22 at Los Angeles FC.