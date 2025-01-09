Reign sign D Emily Mason to one-year deal

Mason started 72 of 82 matches at Rutgers from 2021-24 and collected six goals and seven assists

Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025

(Reuters) - Seattle Reign FC signed former Rutgers defender Emily Mason and former North Carolina forward Maddie Dahlien on Wednesday.

Mason, 22, and Dahlien, 20, are the first college athletes to sign with the club following the NWSL's transition away from a draft. Mason inked a one-year deal for 2025 and Dahlien signed a three-year contract through 2027.

Mason started 72 of 82 matches at Rutgers from 2021-24 and collected six goals and seven assists. She made the All-Big Ten first team in 2022 and 2024.

"Emily is a smart, versatile and highly skilled defender with tremendous potential as a professional," Reign general manager Lesle Gallimore said. "Her impressive collegiate career and reputation as a leader and teammate speak volumes about her character and talent."

Dahlien helped the Tar Heels win the 2024 national championship and recorded seven goals and thirteen assists in 65 matches across three seasons. She was an All-ACC third-team selection in 2024.

"Maddie's relentless work ethic, competitive spirit and growth mindset align perfectly with the values of our club," Gallimore said.

"Her speed and tenacity make her a dynamic threat in attack, while her ability to press defensively adds another dimension to her game."