Neymar says 2026 World Cup will be his last

Neymar said that he was confident that Brazil would qualify for the finals in North America.

Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 08:04:42 PKT

SAO PAULO (AFP) – Neymar said that the 2026 World Cup will be his last adding he was confident that Brazil would qualify for the finals in North America.

"I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it," the 32-year-old attacker, who has not played for Brazil in more than a year, told CNN.

He also told the American news network in the interview published on Tuesday that he would not rule out reuniting with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at U.S. club Inter Miami.

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible," Neymar said at an award ceremony in Dubai.

Brazil have struggled in South American World Cup qualifying.

After 12 of the 18 rounds, they are fifth in the 10-nation group. But the top six are guaranteed places in the World Cup and Brazil are five points ahead of Bolivia in seventh.

"I have a lot of faith in the team, in the players who are emerging, who are young," he said. "We're not in a position where we would like to be."

"I think together we can achieve something very big. We have a year, a year-and-a-half to work, to do the right things to reach the World Cup," Neymar said.

Neymar started Brazil's first four qualifying games but went off injured at half time as they lost to Uruguay in October 2023. After knee surgery he was out for a year.

He returned for his Saudi club Al Hilal with two brief appearances in October and November but injured a hamstring and has not played since. He said he is targeting the World Cup.

"I want to be there, I'm going to try to do my best, to work very hard so that I can be with the Brazilian team."

He will be 34 by the time the competition in the USA, Canada and Mexico, kicks off.

He could play in the United States before then. Al Hilal will appear in the expanded Club World Cup in the United States in June where Miami, with Messi and Suarez, will also be competing.

"They are my friends." said Neymar, who also played with Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. "We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio."

"I'm happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows? Football is full of surprises.

"When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn't have this option."

