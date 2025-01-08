San Diego FC sign D Franco Negri to one-year deal

The 29-year-old Argentina native joins the expansion side through 2025 with an option for 2026

(Reuters) - San Diego FC announced the signing of veteran defender Franco Negri on Tuesday.

San Diego selected Negri in Stage 2 of last month's 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Negri tallied one goal and two assists in 27 MLS matches (25 starts) with Inter Miami CF from 2023-24.

"Franco has proven he can be a key contributor at left back in his career and we're happy to add him to our current squad," San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps said in a statement. "His composure on the ball and ability to impact both defense and attack bring a level of talent and leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to build our pieces for 2025."

Negri played professionally in Argentina from 2016-22, including a stint with Newell's Old Boys in 2021.