San Diego FC sign D Franco Negri to one-year deal
Sports
The 29-year-old Argentina native joins the expansion side through 2025 with an option for 2026
(Reuters) - San Diego FC announced the signing of veteran defender Franco Negri on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Argentina native joins the expansion side through 2025 with an option for 2026.
San Diego selected Negri in Stage 2 of last month's 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft.
Negri tallied one goal and two assists in 27 MLS matches (25 starts) with Inter Miami CF from 2023-24.
"Franco has proven he can be a key contributor at left back in his career and we're happy to add him to our current squad," San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps said in a statement. "His composure on the ball and ability to impact both defense and attack bring a level of talent and leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to build our pieces for 2025."
Negri played professionally in Argentina from 2016-22, including a stint with Newell's Old Boys in 2021.