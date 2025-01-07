Sabalenka ready to summon the tiger inside for Melbourne three-peat bid

Sports Sports Sabalenka ready to summon the tiger inside for Melbourne three-peat bid

Aryna Sabalenka is clear favourite to win a third straight Australian Open title.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 07:56:29 PKT

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Aryna Sabalenka is clear favourite to win a third straight Australian Open title later this month but the Belarusian did not get to be world number one by taking anything for granted.

Unbeaten at Melbourne Park since a fourth round loss to Kaia Kanepi as second seed in 2022, the 26-year-old started her season by claiming her 18th career WTA title in Brisbane on Sunday.

Sabalenka knows, however, that her winning streak and ranking will mean nothing to the other 127 women in the draw and landing a fourth major title on Jan. 25 will require another Herculean effort.

"Every time you're out there, you have to compete, you have to fight," she said on Sunday after beating Russian Polina Kudermetova in the Brisbane final.

"You have to show why you are world number one or why you're in the top 10. It doesn't matter. You have to show your level and you have to fight for it."

For all her power and weapons on court, Sabalenka's path to the top of the game was far from smooth.

She had to completely rebuild her serve after a bad case of the 'yips' in 2021 and was once as famous for her extraordinary tally of errors and on-court meltdowns as she was for her prodigious forehand.

Sabalenka famously has a tattoo of a tiger on her left arm, a recognition of her sign in the Chinese zodiac and a reflection of her ferocious competitiveness on court.

While the comparison is valid in the latter regard, it might be said to fall short in one area given that, with the exception of mothers and their cubs, tigers are solitary animals.

Rather like Australian former Grand Slam champion Ash Barty, Sabalenka's success came only after she surrounded herself with a tight support team.

Coach Anton Dubrov, fitness trainer Jason Stacy and hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski now accompany her on tour with their importance evident by her emotional speeches of thanks to them after her triumphs.

"I have the great people around me. I'm able to have fun off court and be focused on the court," Sabalenka said.

"I think it's a balance (of) on and off the court life, be able to work really hard, be focused on your goals, but at the same time having some fun just so you're not going to drive yourself crazy."

Sabalenka, who won her first U.S. Open title last year, has lost only once in her last 28 matches at the two hardcourt Grand Slams and will take some stopping on Melbourne Park's blue courts.

"I definitely feel confident in my game. I'm just excited. I love playing there," she added in Brisbane.

"I love to fight for my dream. That's the conditions where I feel really comfortable in. I'm just super excited heading to the Australian Open."

