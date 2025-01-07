President, PM felicitate Sohail Adnan for winning British Junior Open Squash Championship

Sports Sports President, PM felicitate Sohail Adnan for winning British Junior Open Squash Championship

They paid glowing tribute to Sohail Adnan for winning the championship for Pakistan after 18 years.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 07:49:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended their felicitations to Sohail Adnan for winning the British Junior Open Squash Championship.

In their separate messages, they paid glowing tribute to Sohail Adnan for winning the championship for Pakistan after 18 years and making Pakistan's name shine bright on the global stage.

They said Sohail Adnan's victory has reminded us of Pakistan’s glorious achievements in the field of squash.

Both leaders prayed for more success for Sohail Adnan in the future.

