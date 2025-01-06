Sabalenka warms up for Australian Open with Brisbane win

Aryna Sabalenka beat Polina Kudermetova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the Brisbane International on Sunday.

BRISBANE (Australia) (AFP) – World number one Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed the perfect warm-up for next week's Australian Open when she downed Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova to win the Brisbane International on Sunday.

After finishing runner-up in Brisbane in 2024, Sabalenka won the 18th title of her career with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over a gallant Kudermetova in 1hr 47min.

In the men's final, 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka claimed his second ATP title when US opponent Reilly Opelka pulled out with a wrist injury while trailing 1-4.

It was an ideal start to the season for Sabalenka, who will be aiming for her third straight Australian Open crown in Melbourne.

"I definitely can take a lot of things from this week heading into the Australian Open," Sabalenka said.

"I definitely feel my game is pretty well. Mentally, physically I'll be ready to go at the Australian Open.

"Having this trophy going to the major, it's really important."

Australia has become a happy hunting ground for the 26-year-old, who has also won in Adelaide along with her two Australian Open crowns.

"I'm just excited -- I love playing here," she said.

"That's the conditions where I feel really comfortable in."

The 21-year-old Kudermetova was playing her eighth match of the tournament after having to win two rounds of qualifying just to make the main draw.

And it initially looked like a match too far as Sabalenka broke her serve in the third game of the first set.

But Kudermetova lifted, matching Sabalenka from the back of the court and becoming confident on serve.

She broke Sabalenka's serve for a second time at 5-4 to take the first set in 40 minutes and stun a packed Pat Rafter Arena.

Kudermetova started the second set just as she had finished the first, serving well and putting her more illustrious opponent under even more pressure.

She had a break point in the fourth game, but Sabalenka saved it, and that signalled a change in momentum as Kudermetova began to fall away.

She lost her serve twice in the second set to allow the world number one to level the match as fatigue from her busy week appeared to take hold.

Sabalenka took control, racing to a 3-0 lead in the decider and easing away for an impressive win.

The huge-serving Opelka was in trouble as early as his first service game, which he dropped to Lehecka.

He tried to continue but at 1-4 he walked to the net to concede.

"Unfortunately my back's been giving me some issues," he said.

"We worked on it all day but unfortunately it wasn't right to compete but I hope to come back next year and redeem myself."

