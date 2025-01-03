Saudi Al Qadsiah sign Brazilian teenager Gabriel Carvalho

Carvalho is set to join his new team in the summer

(Reuters) - Saudi Pro League's Al Qadsiah announced on Thursday the signing of 17-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Gabriel Carvalho from Internacional.

Carvalho, the latest transfer into a lucrative league featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, is set to join his new team in the summer.

“Gabriel Carvalho signed for Al Qadsiah. He will join in August during the summer transfer window,” the third-placed club said on the X social media platform.

He will continue playing at Internacional until then, added Al Qadsiah, which earned their Pro League spot by winning the second-tier title last season.

The two parties concluded negotiations on Dec. 30 and Carvalho will join the Saudi club once he turns 18 in compliance with world governing body FIFAs rules, the Brazilian Serie A club said on their website.

Last season, Carvalho collected one goal and three assists in 26 games he played for the Brazilian club he first joined at the age of nine.

Neither club mentioned any financial details of the transfer.