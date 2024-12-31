Quakes acquire GK Earl Edwards Jr. from Revolution

In exchange, the Revs received $150,000 in general allocation money for the 2025 season

(Reuters) - The San Jose Earthquakes acquired goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. from the New England Revolution on Monday.

In exchange, the Revs received $150,000 in general allocation money for the 2025 season, both teams announced.

Edwards, 32, has been in the league for a decade and joins his fourth MLS franchise.

He has two clean sheets in 21 starts with Orlando City (2015-18), D.C. United (2019-20) and New England.

"We thank Earl Edwards Jr. for his four seasons with the New England Revolution," Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo said.

"Earl is the ultimate professional and a true class act both on and off the field. We wish him nothing but the best in San Jose."