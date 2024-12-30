Guardiola relieved at much-needed win in 500th game

His team won for first time in 5 league games to climb to a provisional fifth in the Premier League

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester City celebrated Pep Guardiola's 500th game as boss with a 2-0 victory over lowly Leicester City, but the manager was more relieved than rapturous at what has of late become the rare taste of victory.

Guardiola's struggling team won for the first time in five league games to climb to a provisional fifth in the Premier League, but are still way off leaders Liverpool, who have 11 points and two games in hand over the reigning champions.

"Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel. We have done incredible things and now we struggle to win games so now it's just relief," Guardiola said.

"We needed it. All of us. It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position.

"For the result we have to do something. If you don't perform, the results won't come. Now, in the position we are in, the results are the most important thing, to get points and help our minds. We have another game at home next and many good things happened today."

Brazilian Savinho netted his first goal in a City shirt in the first half, and then City narrowly staved off several Leicester chances before Erling Haaland scored to give the visitors some breathing space.

HAALAND BOOST

The goal was a confidence boost for Haaland as well, as he has found the back of the net just twice in his last eight league games in the roughest stretch of his Premier League career.

"Sometimes Erling has been judged badly but it's part of football," Guardiola said. "He's tired, he's played a lot of minutes. He's become a father for the first time in the last few days, a lot of emotions and an exciting few days for him."

Haaland pointed out that his team do not have a game now until Saturday when they host West Ham United, making for a rare few days off in what has been a gruelling stretch of games.

"It has been a difficult time. Things happen and we have to keep going, we have to stay positive and focus on the right things." Haaland said.

"Now it's New Year so don't think too much about football ... I think it's the longest time in a pretty long period and now we can rest a little bit and go again."