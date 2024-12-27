Mancini denies interference in his former Saudi Arabia job

Sports Sports Mancini denies interference in his former Saudi Arabia job

Under Mancini, the Saudis were knocked out of the Asian Cup

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 10:01:30 PKT

(Reuters) - Roberto Mancini on Thursday dismissed claims that he had encountered interference during his spell at the helm of the Saudi Arabia national soccer team.

The 60-year-old Italian left his position on Oct. 24, some 14 months after taking over from Herve Renard, who is now leading the team at the Arabian Gulf Cup held in Kuwait.

Under Mancini, the Saudis were knocked out of the Asian Cup in the last 16 earlier this year after losing in a penalty shootout to South Korea.

“I would like to say this for the last time, during my career there was absolutely no interference in the selection of players and I am happy with my experience and work in Saudi Arabia,” he posted on the X social media platform.

“Some media outlets should focus on their teams and stop spreading rumors about me and the Saudi national team,” he added.

Saudi Arabia, venue for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, are second in the Arabian Gulf Cup Group B with three points, three adrift of leader Bahrain, who already secured a place in the semi-finals with one match remaining.

The kingdom’s national team will take on third-placed Iraq, with three points also, in the final round robin match for a place in the semis.

