2024 sporting feats – our jewels in the crown

Sports Sports 2024 sporting feats – our jewels in the crown

The outgoing years provided a few moments of hope to the Pakistanis besieged in other problems

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 17:50:15 PKT

By Ali Haider



The outgoing year brought joys and heartbreaks for Pakistan. As we bid adieu to 2024, it’s time to recall some historic moments.

The year saw some monumental feats achieved by Pakistanis which would be etched in history.

From creating a unique feat in javelin to registering some incredible record in sports like cricket and hockey, 2024 provided a flicker of hope that the country had potential to make it big given the resources.

In some cases, despite little resources, records were made and broken due to perseverance.

Arshad Nadeem – Olympic Star

The superstar earned many laurels. He reached the final of javelin throw in the Paris Olympics in August 2024 and outclassed his Indian rival Neeraj Chopra.

That it was Pakistan’s first medal of any colour since 1992 highlighted its significance. His medal was also the first ever to be won by an individual in Pakistan.

His throw of 92.97 metres was monstrous to say the least. The throw was instantly registered as the new Olympic record.

Nadeem called that achievement an ‘early independence day gift for Pakistanis’.

“It’s an amazing feeling … to win Olympic gold,” a cheerful Arshad told reporters after his win.

Shortly after that achievement, he was bestowed with countless awards and financial prizes.

Naila Kiani – Scaling new heights

The outgoing year also showed just how successful a woman can be. She can reach any limit to prove her worth – be it 8,000-metre peak.

Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to climb 11 8,000-metre peaks in the world.

In her last stint, she summited Nepal’s Makalu Peak, the world’s fifth-tallest mountain at 8,485 metre altitude.

“Naila [Kiani] summits Makalu, becoming the first woman in Pakistan’s history to summit 11 x 8,000-metre peaks,” the Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a post on social media.

Apart from being the first woman in this category, she also became the first Pakistani – be it male or female, to climb 11 8,000m in the shortest span.

Shehroze Kashif – youngest Pakistani to summit all 8,000m peaks



He made history in 2024. His final ascend was Shishapangma, standing at 8,027 metres. That propelled him to become the youngest Pakistani - 22-year-old - to climb all (14) of the world’s 8,000 metres peaks.

“By scaling all of the 8,000m peaks worldwide, he has etched his name in the record books, raising the Pakistani flag on every one of these formidable mountains,” ACP said.

Summiting all 14 “eight-thousanders” is considered the peak of mountaineering passion. Climbers cross “death zones” where there is not enough oxygen in the air to sustain human life for long periods.

Also Read - 2023: A year of records and historic firsts



Shahzaib Rindh – First Pakistani champion in karate combat



Rindh made history by winning the Karate Combat Championship in 2024. He became the first-ever champion from Pakistan.

Rindh outsmarted Brazil’s Bruno Roberto in the final. The 26-year old after his win said, “It was a dream come true”.

Mohammad Asif – Creates history with third World Snooker Title



2024 was also a year of record on the snooker front. Pakistani cueist Mohammad Asif grabbed his third IBSF World Snooker Championship title with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Iranian Ali Gharahgozlou.

Asif entered into the championship courtesy Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA).

After his win, he joined an elite group as he equalled India’s Pankaj Advani’s record of three titles. He also became the country’s most successful cueist with five international titles.

Asif’s path to glory began with a strong start in the best-of-nine frame final, taking the first frame 70-25 with a solid break of 40. However, Gharahgozlou countered with a break of 84 to claim the second frame 87-7.

Asim Khan – Squash hero who defied odds

Entered in the race as a dark horse, Asim was quick to show his brilliance. He won his first World Tour Squash Championship held in Virginia, United States.

He defeated his top-seeded English rival Nick Wall in an intense 65-minute final.

Asim's performance reflects the renaissance of squash talent in Pakistan, a nation with a rich history in the sport.

In a first – Pakistan Football League launched

The outgoing year also saw the launch of the country’s first-ever Pakistan Football League.

Top football stars from across the world were present on the occasion. The occasion was dubbed a step in the right direction to promote the sport in the country.

Michael Owen, a retired English soccer player known for his goal-scoring skills, led the high-powered delegation.

The PFL’s organisers said on the occasion, “The inaugural kick-off in this league will significantly impact the lives of numerous young aspirants. A major initiative is to distribute 100,000 footballs across Pakistan and aims to provide every child who wishes to play football with a ball.”

Hockey Records

Qualified for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Final after eight years

Pakistan’s journey in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was nothing short of amazing as they secured their spot in the final of the tournament after eight years.

They also remained unbeaten in the round-robin stage. However, there came defeat after hope.

The Greenshirts lost to Japan in the penalty shootout. On its journey towards the final, Pakistan overpowered South Korea, Malaysia and Canada.

Winning Bronze in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy after eight years

Pakistan won the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy. Defeating South Korea by 5-2, it stood at the third spot.

The bronze win was an effort in the right direction to make the sport great again as the country boasts a stupendous past in the field.

Feats in Cricket

Pakistan’s Dominance in South Africa

Pakistan became the first team in the 21st century to win three ODI series in South Africa. It achieved this feat in 2013, 2021 and 2024.

This remarkable achievement highlights Pakistan’s growing dominance and adaptability in South African conditions.

Mohammad Rizwan – record in wicket-keeping

Mohammad Rizwan etched his name in the record books after equalling the record for the most catches in a single One-Day International (ODI) match during the game against Australia.

His exceptional skills behind the stumps earned him a feat that matches those of cricket legends such as Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher, Alec Stewart, Matt Prior, Jos Buttler, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Quinton de Kock, and Matthew Cross.

