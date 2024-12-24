FC Dallas acquire F Anderson Julio from Real Salt Lake

(Reuters) - FC Dallas acquired veteran forward Anderson Julio from Real Salt Lake on Monday.

In exchange, RSL receives defender Sam Junqua and up to $500,000 in general allocation money.

Julio, 28, tallied a career-high nine goals and three assists in 33 matches (13 starts) in 2024.

The Ecuador native had 25 goals and six assists in 111 matches (38 starts) over four seasons with Salt Lake.

"Julio is a player we've been monitoring for a long time," Dallas sporting director Andre Zanotta said. "He played against us and scored in some of those games. Bringing him to Dallas is huge for us. We believe he fits very well with what Eric Quill wants for our team, and I think he will integrate well into Dallas. We can't wait for him to start with us in January."

Junqua, 28, has recorded four goals and four assists in 99 matches (59 starts) with FC Dallas (2023-24) and the Houston Dynamo (2019-22).

Real Salt Lake will receive $200,000 in general allocation money in 2025 and $200,000 in 2026, plus up to another $100,000 based on incentives.