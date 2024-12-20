San Diego FC sign veteran M Anibal Godoy

Sports Sports San Diego FC sign veteran M Anibal Godoy

The 34-year-old free agent is under contract through 2025 with club

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 19:29:34 PKT

(Reuters) - Expansion San Diego FC, which is set to make its MLS debut in 2025, announced the signing of veteran midfielder Anibal Godoy on Thursday.

The 34-year-old free agent is under contract through 2025 with club options for 2026 and 2027.

The Panamanian international holds a U.S. green card and will not occupy an international roster slot.

Godoy has eight goals and 19 assists in 212 MLS matches with the San Jose Earthquakes (2015-19) and Nashville SC (2020-24).

"Anibal is a proven midfielder with experience at the highest level who brings valuable depth to our midfield," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps.

"As a leader, his experience as Panama's captain and his time with an expansion side will make him an important part of our squad. We look forward to welcoming him to San Diego FC in January."

Godoy has the second-most caps (143) in Panama's history, including participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

San Diego's inaugural 2025 roster also includes midfielders Heine Gikling Bruseth and Jeppe Tverskov.