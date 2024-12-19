Revolution sign former Quakes captain Jackson Yueill

Yueill tallied 13 goals and 19 assists in 210 matches (193 starts) over eight seasons

(Reuters) - The New England Revolution announced the signing of free agent midfielder Jackson Yueill on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old veteran agreed to a three-year contract through 2027 with club options for 2028 and 2029.

A longtime captain for San Jose, Yueill tallied 13 goals and 19 assists in 210 matches (193 starts) over eight seasons with the Earthquakes (2017-24).

"Jackson Yueill is a talented player who is in the prime of his career, but is also hungry to achieve more," Revolution coach Caleb Porter said. "Jackson has a high-level football IQ and will bring the ability to dictate the rhythm and tempo of a match.

Jackson's leadership, professionalism and overall durability are also important intangibles that will add value to our day-to-day culture. We are extremely pleased he wanted to join the New England Revolution and we look forward to his impact."

Yueill contributed one goal and two assists in 32 MLS matches (28 starts) during the 2024 campaign.

At the international level, Yueill has claimed 16 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team. He was rostered by the for 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League action and both the 2021 and 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments.