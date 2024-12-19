FC Dallas sign Brazilian M Ramiro to two-year deal

The deal includes a club option for 2027 for the 31-year-old Ramiro

(Reuters) - FC Dallas signed Brazilian midfielder Ramiro Benetti to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

The deal includes a club option for 2027 for the 31-year-old Ramiro, who will occupy an international roster slot.

He spent the past two seasons with Brazilian Serie A side Cruzeiro Esporte Club, tallying three goals and two assists in 54 matches.

"We're excited to welcome Ramiro to FC Dallas," FC Dallas sporting director Andre Zanotta said. "His overall quality will complement our group, while his work-rate in midfield is exceptional. Ramiro is a versatile player, he is able to play in multiple positions. He is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we're trying to build in the club."

Ramiro previously played for the Brazilian clubs Corinthians (2019-22), Gremio (2013-18) and Juventude (2011-12).