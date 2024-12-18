Dynamo sign GK Jimmy Maurer to two-year deal

He appeared in 66 regular-season matches (65 starts) for FC Dallas in eight seasons

(Reuters) - Longtime FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer is staying in the Lone Star State, as the Houston Dynamo signed him to a two-year deal on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Maurer, 36, appeared in 66 regular-season matches (65 starts) for FC Dallas in eight seasons with the team from 2017 to 2024. He was with Dallas on a one-week loan from the NISA's New York Cosmos in 2017 before joining the club full-time the next year.

He has 16 regular-season clean sheets in his MLS career.

"Jimmy brings valuable experience, along with a hunger to succeed that can inspire and elevate the entire group," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a statement.

"He's a proven goalkeeper who has established himself in the league, and we're excited to have him on board going into the 2025 season. The Dynamo welcomes Jimmy and his wonderful family to the city of Houston."