Barcelona's Yamal to miss Atletico clash with ankle injury

Published On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 19:49:34 PKT

(Reuters) - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal suffered an ankle injury in the weekend defeat by Leganes, the LaLiga club said on Monday, with the winger expected to be out for three to four weeks, putting him out of a top of the standings game with Atletico Madrid.

Yamal, part of Spain's winning Euro 2024 side, went off with 15 minutes remaining of Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Leganes, and the club said the 17-year-old sustained a trauma to his right ankle.

"Tests carried out this morning have shown a grade one injury to the anterior tibiofibular ligament," the club statement said.

"The player is expected to be out for three to four weeks."

Yamal previously missed three games for the club last month with another ankle issue, and along with Barca's crunch league game with Atletico Madrid on Saturday, could also miss their Copa del Rey game at Barbastro and the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Barcelona's defeat left them clinging on to top spot in LaLiga, with Atletico now level on 38 points, with one less game played, while Real Madrid are a point behind and also have a game in hand.