Ex-champ Stan Wawrinka gets Australian Open wild card

'I'm incredibly grateful to receive a wild card into the Australian Open in 2025'

(Reuters) - Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka has received a wild-card entry into the tournament.

Wawrinka, from Switzerland, is set to make his 19th appearance in Melbourne, where he won his first major title in 2014 by defeating then-World. No 1 Rafael Nadal in the final. He is 43-17 in the tournament during his career.

"I'm incredibly grateful to receive a wild card into the Australian Open in 2025," said Wawrinka, 39. "Melbourne holds such a special place in my heart. It's where I won my first Grand Slam, one of the greatest milestones of my career.

"The city, the people, the loud fans and the electric atmosphere make the Australian Open so special to me and I'm really looking forward to getting back on the court in Melbourne."

In all, nine players were awarded wild cards, announced Friday. On the women's side, they included Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, 31, who has been beset by injuries since reaching a career-high No. 32 in April 2023.

"There's no better feeling than playing in Melbourne in front of all the Aussie fans," Tomljanovic said. "I'm so excited and grateful to be back competing at the Australian Open."

The tournament will run from Jan. 12-26.