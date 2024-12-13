South America to launch qualifying tournament for women's football World Cup

Sports Sports South America to launch qualifying tournament for women's football World Cup

'The new competition will be played between 2025 and 2026'

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 14:18:36 PKT

(Reuters) - South America will become the second continent after Europe to hold a qualifying tournament for the women's football World Cup, after governing body CONMEBOL announced plans for a competition starting next year.

Continental championships have traditionally served as qualifiers for the Women's World Cup, except in Europe, where UEFA stages a separate qualifying tournament.

"The new competition will be played between 2025 and 2026, and will provide two direct berths and two play-off berths, in addition to the one already occupied by Brazil, the host team for the next World Cup," CONMEBOL said in a statement on Thursday.

The first edition of the tournament will see nine teams compete in a round robin format, with each team playing four matches at home and four away.

The two teams that top the table will qualify directly for the Women's World Cup, while the third and fourth teams will go into FIFA's intercontinental play-offs.

The next edition of the Women's World Cup is set to kick off on June 24, 2027, with the final scheduled for July 25.