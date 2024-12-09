Messi excluded as Bellingham and Real dominate FIFPRO honours

The 2024 FIFPRO World 11 is the first edition since 2006 to exclude Messi

Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024

(Reuters) - Six players from Champions League winners Real Madrid and four from Manchester City feature in this year’s FIFPRO World 11 announced on Monday by the global players' association, with Lionel Messi absent for the first time in almost 20 years.

The 2024 FIFPRO World 11 is the first edition since 2006 to exclude Messi. The Argentinian, who holds the all-time record with 17 selections, was replaced in the front row by Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Jude Bellingham topped the men’s overall voting, with the Real Madrid and England midfielder receiving 11,176 selections from his peers.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the sole player outside of Real and City included in the men's team of the year.

English players led the 2024 Women’s World 11 with five selected: Lucy Bronze, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James, and Keira Walsh.

Bronze’s seventh selection tied her with Wendie Renard for the women’s appearance record. Zambian Barbra Banda became the first African player in the Women’s World 11.

MEN'S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid , England), Kevin De Bruyne (City, Belgium), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Rodri (City, Spain)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe(Paris St Germain/Real Madrid, France), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

WOMEN’S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (Manchester United/Paris St Germain, England)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea, England), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain), Alex Greenwood (City, England)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride, Zambia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia),Lauren James (Chelsea, England), Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)