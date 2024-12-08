Chile's Niemann claims Saudi International title after three-way playoff

RIYADH (Reuters) – Chile's Joaquin Niemann won his maiden Saudi International title in sunny conditions at the Riyadh Golf Club on Saturday, beating Australian Cameron Smith and American Caleb Surratt in a three-way playoff.

The trio had been locked on 21 under-par after the final round but Smith and Surratt were unable to match overnight leader Niemann in the playoff as the Chilean wrapped up the win with a superb birdie on the second playoff hole.

Having finished one stroke ahead of American duo Peter Uihlein and Surratt after the third round, the 26-year-old Niemann mixed two bogeys with six birdies for a four under-par 71 to enter the playoff.

The victory also meant Niemann clinched the International Series Rankings.

"I enjoy being in that position, but there's times sometimes that it takes a little bit longer. It was a good day. Caleb and me, we played great," Niemann said.

"It's a really good way to wrap up the season. I'm really excited for what’s coming next season on LIV and hopefully get into a few majors."

The 2022 British Open champion Smith sank nine birdies in a blemish-free final round, while Surratt, who shot a course record 10-under 61 on Friday, hit six birdies and one bogey.

Defending Saudi International champion Abraham Ancer finished seven strokes behind Niemann, Smith and Surratt in the season finale on the Asian Tour and International Series.