Galaxy beat Red Bulls 2-1 to win sixth MLS Cup crown

First-half goals from Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic proved decisive for the Galaxy

CARSON (United States) (AFP) – The Los Angeles Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 to clinch a record-extending sixth MLS Cup crown on Saturday, ending a decade-long title drought for the Major League Soccer glamour club.

First-half goals from Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic proved decisive for the Galaxy, roared on by 26,812 fans in bright sunshine at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Saturday's title completes a remarkable transformation for the Los Angeles club, who finished one place off the bottom of the Western Conference last season ﻿– ﻿their worst ever regular season record.

However the club who once dominated MLS during the David Beckham era always looked to have the upper hand in Saturday's showpiece against a Red Bulls side who advanced to the playoff finale after a giant-killing postseason campaign.

"I'm so proud of this group," Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said.

"From day one when I came here and the guys we were working with and everybody, we committed to this...Even in that difficult year of last year, we stuck to it."

The victory was especially sweet for Vanney, who finished on the losing side in three MLS Cup finals as a player.

"It feels good because I fell on my face three times as a player," Vanney admitted.

Galaxy took control of the final in a devastating early spell that left them 2-0 up after just 13 minutes.

Defensive reshuffle

New York had been forced into a hasty defensive switch at the last minute after centre-half Andres Reyes fell sick moments before kick-off following the pre-match warm-ups.

That meant a first start in more than two months for New York's Noah Eile, and the 22-year-old Swede's lack of match sharpness was soon exposed by Galaxy's vibrant attacking play.

Eile was caught napping for Galaxy's first goal, playing Paintsil onside after Gaston Brugman's superbly weighted through ball split the Red Bulls defence.

Paintsil made no mistake with the finish, slotting under advancing Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel to make it 1-0.

The stadium erupted and Paintsil celebrated by holding aloft a Galaxy shirt bearing the name of injured talisman Riqui Puig, who applauded from the sideline.

Serbian international Joveljic doubled the lead four minutes later.

Eile was again caught out of position, and Joveljic was granted too much time and space to surge forward from midfield and finish past Coronel with the outside of his right boot into the bottom corner.

There seemed no way back for an out-of-sorts Red Bulls after Galaxy's second, but Sandro Schwarz's team regrouped and hauled themselves back into the game just before the half-hour mark.

Swedish international Emil Forsberg's corner from the left sowed confusion in the penalty area and after Galaxy failed to clear, the ball fell to Sean Nealis who controlled with his chest and volleyed home.

Joveljic almost grabbed his second of the game in first half stoppage time but his shot from Miki Yamane's shot and cross was safely gathered by Coronel.

Galaxy continued to carve out chances after the break, with Paintsil curling a shot just over on 55 minutes and Japan international Yamane hitting the woodwork midway through the half.

Only a superb reflex save from Coronel denied Joveljic on 72 minutes but New York then nearly grabbed an equaliser with a counter-attack that ended with Forsberg's shot hitting the outside of the post.

In a tension-filled final few minutes, Galaxy thought they had won when referee Guido Gonzales whistled deep into stoppage time.

The stadium erupted and fans celebrated but players and support staff were waved off the field after Gonzales signalled play would continue before the game finally ended moments later.

Red Bulls skipper Forsberg lamented his team's slow start but was proud of how the side clawed their way back into the game.

"We played a very good game, to be honest," the Swede said.

"I'm proud of the team, how we ended up taking the game. I think the first 20 minutes were a little bit sloppy from us, and they scored two fast goals.

"This just gives us motivation for next year. Now we're hungry for more. I think we showed what we can do as a team together."