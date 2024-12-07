Dash re-sign M Kiki Van Zanten through 2026 season

(Reuters) - The Houston Dash re-signed midfielder Kiki Van Zanten to a two-year contract on Friday.

The new deal runs through the 2026 NWSL season and includes a mutual option for 2027.

Van Zanten, 23, played in four matches (one start) before sustaining a season-ending foot injury in April.

The Dash selected Van Zanten with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

"Kiki's resilience has stood out as she navigated her return from injury and we are excited about what she can bring to the team next season," interim general manager Erik Ustruck said. "Her versatility is invaluable as we mold a new identity for the club and players like Kiki will play a key role in building on the foundation we are establishing."

Van Zanten tallied 27 goals and nine assists in 95 matches at Notre Dame from 2019-23.

Internationally, the Illinois native competes for Jamaica and has collected one goal in nine appearances.