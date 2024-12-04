Carli Lloyd headlines 2025 National Soccer Hall of Fame class

Also earning induction were former men's players Chris Armas and Nick Rimando

(Reuters) - Former United States women's star Carli Lloyd, a two-time FIFA Player of the Year, is part of the five-member 2025 National Soccer Hall of Fame class, the entity announced Tuesday.

Lloyd played on two Women's World Cup championship teams (2015, 2019) with the United States women's national team and also won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Also earning induction were former men's players Chris Armas and Nick Rimando, women's player Mary Harvey and former executive Mark Abbott.

Lloyd, 42, earned the honor in her first year of eligibility.

Lloyd played internationally for 17 years (2005-21) and scored 134 goals with 64 assists in 316 matches. Her goal count ranks third in USWNT history behind Abby Wambach (184) and Mia Hamm (158).

Lloyd learned the news from FOX broadcasting colleague and men's soccer legend Alexi Lalas, who flew to her home in New Jersey.

"I was like, ‘Why are you coming to my house to do your podcast?'" Lloyd said after the news was revealed. "I feel absolutely honored."

One of Lloyd's most memorable performances was scoring three goals while leading the U.S. to a 5-2 victory over Japan in the 2015 Women's World Cup final. All three goals came in the first 16 minutes of the match.

Armas, 52, currently coaches the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. As a player, he earned 66 caps for the United States men's national team and had two goals.

He also was a six-time All-Star midfielder while recording 12 goals and 48 assists in 264 MLS matches with the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996-97) and Chicago Fire (1998-2007).

Rimando, 45, holds the MLS records for appearances (553), victories (223) and shutouts (154).

The six-time All-Star was MVP of the MLS Cup in 2009 when Real Salt Lake beat the Galaxy to win the title. Rimando, who retired in 2019, played in 22 matches for the USMNT.

Harvey, 59, was the goalkeeper when the USWNT won the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1991. She also won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics.

Abbott, 60, served as president and deputy commissioner of MLS from 2013-22. In 1993, he was hired as the league's first employee, three years before the MLS began play.

The five will be inducted in Frisco, Texas on May 3.