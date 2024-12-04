Barca hit five as they return to winning ways at Mallorca

PALMA (Spain) (AFP) – Raphinha and Lamine Yamal inspired Barcelona to a first win in four La Liga outings as they beat Mallorca 5-1 on Tuesday.

The comprehensive victory brings the Catalans to 37 points at the top of the league table, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, but with two extra matches played.

Carlo Ancelotti's Spanish and European champions will have the chance to cut that lead back to one point on Wednesday when they travel to Athletic Bilbao.

Mallorca stay sixth in La Liga, still two points behind Bilbao in the final Champions League spot.

Ferran Torres gave Barcelona the lead, before Vedat Muriqi equalised to ensure the sides were level at the end of an even first half.

Raphinha and Yamal then lit up the second half as the away side ran riot with the Brazilian scoring a double, followed by strikes from Frenkie de Jong and Pau Victor.

"We knew how important it was to win again. In the last three games something has been missing. Today we were good, it wasn't our best game but winning was the most important thing," Barcelona captain Raphinha told Movistar.

Barcelona were boosted by the return of teenage starlet Yamal, who started the match after recovering from an ankle problem.

Hansi Flick's side dropped points in the two league outings Yamal missed, and were also defeated last time out at home to Las Palmas when he was only fit enough to start on the bench.

The hosts gifted Barca the lead in the 12th minute when panicked defending resulted in Torres being presented with a golden opportunity when there seemed to be no danger.

As a trio of Majorcan defenders shepherded the ball back to their goalkeeper, full-back Johan Mojica suddenly decided to try to lash it away, only to smash the ball straight into Antonio Raillo and it fell perfectly to the feet of the Barcelona forward, who duly stroked home the opener.

The Catalans' high defensive line caught Mallorca out on several occasions as they tried to spring their attackers with passes over the top.

Mallorca were, however, starting to build pressure on Barcelona, though the visitors remained dangerous on the counter with their fleet-footed attacking quartet of Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Torres.

A second goal in the match did not seem far away, for either side, and it came for the hosts in the 43rd minute.

Inigo Martinez was deeper than the rest of the Barcelona line and Pablo Maffeo timed his run onto Sergi Darder's pass to perfection, before rolling the ball across to Muriqi to tap into an open net.

'GIVE EVERYTHING'

Another defensive lapse nearly restored the visitors' lead on the stroke of half-time, but goalkeeper Leo Roman bailed out Raillo for his poor back-header by denying Raphinha one-on-one.

The Mallorca 'keeper thwarted the Brazilian again early in the second period, punching away a fizzing free-kick from close range.

But it was eventually third time lucky for Raphinha in his duel with Roman as he flashed a 56th-minute penalty just beyond the Spaniard's reach.

The sheer pace of the returning Yamal had earned the spot-kick as he raced onto Olmo's through-ball, before being brought down by Mojica inside the box.

Barcelona struggled creatively in Yamal's absence, and the 17-year-old displayed his brilliance again moments later when an inspired backheel created a chance out of nothing, until Pedri's snapshot was blocked.

Raphinha made the game safe for Barcelona with 14 minutes remaining when he knocked home a magnificent outside-of-the-foot cross courtesy of Yamal.

"I'm living my best moment but I don't want to stop there. I want to do much more for this crest. It's a club that I love enormously. Everything I can give on the pitch, I'll give it," said Raphinha.

Euro 2024 winner Yamal repeated the trick five minutes later, this time finding the forward run of Victor, whose pass across goal was cut out, but only as far as the onrushing De Jong who finished unerringly.

De Jong then turned provider in the final 10 minutes as he squared for 23-year-old substitute Victor to score.

Yamal could have capped off a superb second-half showing, but his dinked finish near the end was well saved by the defiant Roman.

