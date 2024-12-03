Everton's Young set to face son in FA Cup third round tie

(Reuters) - Everton defender Ashley Young could be in for a dream family clash in the FA Cup third round when his side take on Peterborough United, where his 18-year-old son Tyler plays.

Peterborough travel to Goodison Park next month with Young keen to see his son in action at the League One club where he made his first senior appearance this season.

"Dreams might come true," Young said in a post on X on Friday.

A former England international, Young boasts a remarkable total of 724 appearances for top clubs including Watford, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

The 39-year-old is in a similar situation to LeBron James and his son Bronny, who became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA regular-season game for the Los Angeles Lakers in October.

