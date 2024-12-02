Davis Cup Final 8 to be staged in Italy until 2027

(Reuters) - The Davis Cup's Final 8 stage will be held in Italy from 2025 to 2027, with next year's edition taking place in Bologna, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday.

The last three editions of the Davis Cup Finals were held in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

Italy last hosted the final of the tournament in 1998, when the country finished runners-up to Sweden.

"We are delighted to partner with the FITP (Italian Tennis Federation) for the Davis Cup Final 8," ITF President David Haggerty said in a statement.

"Italy has a rich history in tennis and a proven ability to host world-class sporting events."

Italy has won the Davis Cup three times, first lifting the trophy in 1976, before being led to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 by world number one Jannik Sinner.

"The FITP will build on Italy's heritage in this competition, working closely with the ITF to deliver a spectacular event for the fans, as well as build an even greater future for tennis' great global team asset," FITP President Angelo Binaghi said.

Italy will also stage the season-ending ATP Finals until 2030.