Tiger to skip Hero World Challenge after back surgery

Tiger to skip Hero World Challenge after back surgery

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 07:59:43 PKT

MIAMI (AFP) – Tiger Woods announced on Monday he will not compete in next week's Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas, the 15-time major winner having undergone back surgery in September.

Woods said fellow Americans Justin Thomas and Nick Dunlap and Australian Jason Day were the final competitors in the 20-player event, set for December 5-8 at Albany Golf Course.

"I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host and spending the week with @HeroMotoCorp," Woods posted on X.

Woods, a five-time winner of the World Challenge, hosts the annual event but has played just once in the last three years due to health concerns.

He underwent the sixth back operation of his career in September with hopes of easing back spasms and pain he felt during 2024 starts, the most recent of which was at the British Open in July at Royal Troon.

Woods, whose 82 PGA Tour wins are level with Sam Snead for the all-time record, has made only 10 official starts since a 2021 car crash that caused severe leg injuries.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

It will be the first time in the event for 20-year-old Dunlap, who became the first amateur in 33 years to win a PGA Tour event when he captured the American Express title in January.

Dunlap then joined the PGA Tour and went on to capture his second title last July at the Barracuda Championship, becoming the first PGA player to win as a pro and an amateur in the same season.

