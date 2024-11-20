Nadal says adios to tennis after Netherlands eliminate Spain in Davis Cup

Sports Sports Nadal says adios to tennis after Netherlands eliminate Spain in Davis Cup

Nadal ended tennis career after Spain lost their Davis Cup quarter-final tie against the Netherlands

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 08:26:33 PKT

MALAGA (AFP) - Rafael Nadal ended his stratospheric tennis career on Tuesday night after Spain lost their Davis Cup quarter-final tie against the Netherlands in Malaga, southern Spain.

Nadal, 38, went down in straight sets to Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening match at the José María Martín Carpena Arena before Carlos Alcaraz levelled proceedings with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Talon Griekspoor.

However, Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof – also bidding farewell to the ATP circuit – combined to see off Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 7-6, 7-6.

"I tried my best. I tried to enjoy and play with the right energy and the right attitude," said Nadal after his defeat to the world number 80.

"It just didn't work. There was a possibility that that would happen."

Nadal last played competitively at the Paris Olympics in August. He lost in the second round of the singles and then later in the quarter-finals of the doubles.

“I knew it could be my last match as a professional and the emotions were difficult to manage,” Nadal admitted.

TIME

“I wasn’t able to read the game quickly enough to feel in control. When you’ve spent so much time out of competition, everything is decided by small details and I’m not in the same form as players who are on the circuit. Today won’t be the day for me to criticise myself."

During 23 years on the ATP circuit, Nadal was dubbed "the king of clay" for an 81-match unbeaten streak that started at the Monte Carlo Masters in April 2005 and ended at the Hamburg Masters in May 2007.

Roger Federer terminated the sequence but Nadal gained revenge the following month at the French Open in Paris where he became only the second man since tennis was opened to professional players in 1968 to win three championships on the trot.

In the 2008 final, Nadal annihilated Federer 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 to brandish his fourth title at the only Grand Slam event to be played on clay courts.

HONOUR

By 2021, Nadal was guest of honour at the unveiling of his statue at the Stade Roland Garros to hail his 13 crowns.

A 14th followed in 2022 when he swept past Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Nadal also claimed eight titles at the three other Grand Slam events in Melbourne, London and New York.

He won Olympic singles and doubles gold and helped Spain to four Davis Cup titles, most recently in 2019.

Before the swansong, Federer hailed Nadal for forcing him to rethink his style.

"You made me reimagine my game," Federer conceded. "Even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge."

But it was to no avail. Nadal emerged the victor in 24 of their 40 encounters.

"What an incredible run you’ve had." added Federer. "Including 14 French Opens – historic! You made Spain proud … you made the whole tennis world proud."

