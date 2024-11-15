Frustrated Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat at Paraguay

ASUNCION (Reuters) - A stunning bicycle kick from Antonio Sanabria and a second-half header from Omar Alderete gave Paraguay a well earned 2-1 home win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Argentina took the lead 11 minutes into the game when Enzo Fernandez’s deep pass found Lautaro Martinez, whose thunderous shot was initially ruled out for offside, but was eventually awarded after a VAR review.

Paraguay went close moments later when Gustavo Gomez’s header from a corner hit the crossbar. The home side quickly tried again with Gustavo Velazquez’s cross finding Sanabria, who unleashed a superb overhead kick that left goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez helpless.

The shocked visitors struggled to find their feet, with captain Lionel Messi largely absent from the action for much of the first half and only managing one shot that went wide.

However, he was twice fouled by Alderete, but referee Anderson Daroco didn’t show him a second yellow card before the break.

Two minutes into the second half, Paraguay defender Alderete headed in from a free kick following a foul by substitute Leonardo Balerdi on Julio Enciso.

Rodrigo de Paul had the best chance to equalise 20 minutes before the end but he failed to control the ball after a breakaway and his shot went wide as Argentina’s errors continued to mount with Paraguay holding firm in defence.

“I think, overall, we played a great game. We controlled the ball. Their goals came from two of our mistakes. We need to fix our lapses on set pieces,” striker Martinez said after the match to TyC sports.

“The (goal) at the start of the second half made everything more difficult. We have to congratulate the opponent, who defended very well,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told a press conference.

World Cup holders Argentina top the standings with 22 points from 11 games and will host ninth-placed Peru on Tuesday.

Paraguay are sixth on 16 points, behind on goal difference to Ecuador, who hammered Bolivia 4-0 on Thursday, and Uruguay, who host second-placed Colombia on Friday.

The top six teams will qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.